Kaduva: This Is When The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Will Start Rolling

Kaduva, the highly anticipated upcoming action thriller marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration with the senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas. The movie, which is said to be a complete action thriller, is one of the most-awaited upcoming films of the Malayalam cinema industry. In a recent interview, director Shaji Kailas revealed when the Prithviraj starrer will start rolling.

According to the filmmaker, the team is planning to shoot according to the government guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kaduva team is planning to consult the Kerala Film Chamber and other related associations, on when it is safe to start the shooting of the movie. An official announcement on the first shooting schedule will be made very soon.

As reported earlier, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is an out and out mass entertainer that is set in the 1990s. According to Jinu Abraham, the scriptwriter of the Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kaduva is based on real-life incidents. But the real story has inspired only five percent of the movie, while the rest of the plot is purely fictional.

S Thaman, the popular musician who rose to fame with the songs of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran handles the cinematography. Shameer Mohammed is the editor. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.