Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Will Bring The Audiences To The Theatres, Says Priyadarshan

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starring historical drama has been delayed indefinitely, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Priyadarshan stated that he is not worried about the delay. He also remarked that the Mohanlal starrer will bring the audiences to the theatres.

Priyadarshan, who is highly happy with the way Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been shaped up, stated that the film has tremendous hype and will bring in the audiences whenever it releases. The filmmaker also stated that he is not worried about the delay at all. He also pointed out the fact that the Mohanlal starrer stars leading stars from Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bollywood industries, which makes it a perfect pan-Indian project.

"It's my dream film and the biggest challenge was to recreate the 16th century. It's made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the highest in my career. Half of it is about a naval war and set in the sea. The lead character is the first Indian Naval Commander and I'm happy with the result.", added Priyadarshan.

Mohanlal is essaying the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The superstar's son Pranav Mohanlal, on the other hand, appears as the young Kunjali. The historical drama, which is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV, who served the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut as the naval chieftain, in the 16th century.

The project features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot entertainments.

