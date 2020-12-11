RUMOUR HAS IT: Mohanlal To Reveal Drishyam 2 Teaser On Christmas Day 2020?

Mohanlal, the complete actor of M'town will be next seen in the much-awaited project, Drishyam 2. Both the cine-goers and Mohanlal fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the Jeethu Joseph directorial for a very long time. Now, the grapevine suggests that Mohanlal will release the Drishyam 2 teaser on Christmas day, December 25, 2020.

The sources close to the project suggest that the post-production works of the Mohanlal starrer are nearing the final stage, and the teaser release is definitely on cards. If the rumours are to be believed, the much-awaited Drishyam 2 teaser will be released as a Christmas treat for the Malayalam cinema audiences. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

As reported earlier, the makers are keen to have a theatrical release for Drishyam 2, which is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming releases of Malayalam cinema. Earlier it was reported that the Mohanlal starrer might get a direct OTT release. But the latest reports suggest that the Jeethu Joseph project might get a theatrical release, once the theatres in Kerala re-open.

Director Jeethu Joseph had stated that the promising project will bring back the audiences to the theatres, during the launch. Mohanlal, the leading man too had shared his high hopes on the project in various recent interviews. In that case, Drishyam 2 might get a grand theatrical release in the first half of 2021.

Most of the major faces of the first installment Drishyam, including the leading lady Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, and so on, are making a comeback with the sequel. Along with the original cast, there are few major new additions as well. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

