Mohanlal's Aaraattu: The Official Teaser Is On The Way!

Mohanlal, the complete actor recently had recently taken social media by storm, by releasing the official first look poster of his next outing, Aarattu. As reported earlier, the shooting of the B Unnikrishnan directorial is now progressing in Palakkad. Now, the sources suggest that the official teaser of Aaraattu is on the way.

If the reports are to be believed, the official teaser of the Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan project will be revealed mostly on New Year's day, 2021. The team is said to be already working on the teaser of Aaraattu, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

From the recently released official first look of the B Unnikrishnan directorial, it is evident that Mohanlal is back to his macho avathar for the project. The complete actor will be seen in his signature shirt-mundu look in most of the portions of the movie. The superstar will also appear in a fast-number song, which is sung by his most-loved singing voice MG Sreekumar, in the movie.

Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu. The movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and scriptwriter Udaya Krishna, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Aaraattu, by playing the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. The project also features Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu is slated to hit the theatres by the first half of 2021.

