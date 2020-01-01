Mohanlal's Big Brother: Kando Kando Song Video Is Released!

Big Brother, the highly anticipated project which marks the third collaboration of Mohanlal, the complete actor, and Siddique, the senior director, is all set to be released soon. The much-awaited songs of the Mohanlal movie were released in the grand audio launch event, which was held at Darbar Hall, Kochi.

Recently, the makers released the Kando Kando video song from Big Brother through the official YouTube channel of Millenium Audios. The Kando Kando song portrays the light moments and romance of Sachidanandan and Maya, played by Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon. The song, which is composed by Deepak Dev, is sung by Amit Trivedi and Gowri Lekshmi.

Even though Kando Kando song has impressed the music lovers, the cine-goers are not happy with the picturization. The audiences are pointing out that the voice of Amit Trivedi is not matching with Mohanlal, which is true indeed. Also, the pairing of Mohanlal and newcomer Mirnaa Menon lacks much-needed chemistry.