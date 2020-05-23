Mohanlal's Drishyam 2: Here Is A Major Update!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema announced a sequel to Drishyam, his 2013-released blockbuster movie on his birthday, May 21, 2020. The actor is joining hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph once again for the project. Mohanlal had also revealed the highly promising title motion poster of the project, which has been titled as Drishyam 2, on his birthday.

As per the latest reports, the entire supporting cast of Drishyam has been retained in the highly anticipated sequel. Mohanlal will reprise his character George Kutty in the project, while Meena will once again play his wife Rani. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil will return as Geroge Kutty and Rani's daughters, while Kalabhavan Shajohn reprises the negative character he played in the original.

The reports suggest that Asha Sharath and Siddique, who played the antagonist Varun's parents will also appear in Drishyam 2, as the movie is a continuation from where the first part ended. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer who made a cameo appearance in Drishyam, is said to be playing a pivotal character in the sequel and might have more screen time.

According to Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, a sequel for Drishyam has been in consideration for the longest time. But, the team was planning to proceed with it once the actor-director duo completes their much-awaited second collaboration Ram, the upcoming action thriller. However, Ram is currently delayed due to the lockdown, and thus the makers decided to proceed with Drishyam 2 instead.

Drishyam 2, which is expected to start rolling immediately after the lockdown ends, is planned to be filmed in a 60 days-long single schedule. The movie, which will be shot entirely in Kerala, will also feature a few new additions in its star cast. The highly anticipated Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

