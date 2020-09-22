The Priest: Shooting Of The Mammootty-Manju Warrier Starrer To Resume On September 22

The Priest, the upcoming horror thriller will mark the first onscreen collaboration of megastar Mammootty and lady superstar Manju Warrier. The shooting of the Mammotty starrer was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the shooting of The Priest will be resumed on September 22, 2020, in Wagamon, Kerala.

From the promising first look poster of The Priest, is was revealed that Mammootty is appearing in the role of a priest, for the first time in his 4-decades-long acting career in the movie. Manju Warrier is not playing the romantic interest of the megastar, but is appearing in a pivotal role. However, nothing much has been revealed about Mammootty and Manju's characters in the movie.

Nikhila Vimal, the popular young actress key role in the project. The Priest will also feature including Saniya Iyappan and Kaithi fame child artist Baby Monica in the pivotal roles. The rest of the star cast includes several renowned faces of Malayalam cinema, including Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, and so on.