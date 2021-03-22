The Priest Box Office 10 Days Collections: The Mammootty Starrer Sets New Records In Kerala & Saudi Arabia!

Kerala Box Office 10 Days Collections

The Priest has already emerged as the biggest Mollywood box office success post-pandemic. The movie has made a total Kerala gross collection of Rs. 13.16 Crore within the 10 days of its release. The Mammootty starrer has also earned a share of Rs. 6.24 Crore.

The UAE-GCC Box Office Collections

The horror thriller has made a gross collection of Rs. 4.15 Crore from UAE and Rs. 2.2 Crore from the GCC region so far. Thus, The Priest has made a total collection of Rs. 6.35 Crore from the UAE-GCC region. The sources have also confirmed that the Mammootty starrer has emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam cinema in Saudi Arabia, so far.

The 10 K Show Count

The Priest has crossed the 10 K show count in Kerala just within the first 10 days of its release. Thus, the Mammootty starrer has joined the list of fastest Malayalam films to cross the 10 K show count. Despite releasing with 50 percent occupancy, The Priest succeeded in crossing the 10 K-mark, thanks to the special shows.

The Word Of Mouth Publicity

The rave reviews and word-of-mouth publicity have unarguably contributed to the tremendous success of The Priest. The audiences have been heaping praises on leading man Mammootty and the rest of the cast, especially Manju Warrier, Baby Monica, Nikhila Vimal, and Saniya Iyappan, for their exceptional performances.