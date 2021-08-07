    For Quick Alerts
      Angamaly Diaries Fame Antony Varghese Ties The Knot With Anisha

      Actor Antony Varghese tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anisha on Saturday (August 7). The duo entered wedlock in a private ceremony with close family members and friends in attendance. Reportedly, the wedding took place in Kerala's Angamaly following all COVID-19 protocols.

      Well, a few pictures from the traditional Christian wedding have already taken the internet by storm. Social media has been overpouring with wishes and love for the newlyweds.

      The star recently got engaged to Anisha in a close-knit ceremony. Several pictures and videos from their engagement soon went viral on social media. Fews days ahead of their wedding, the couple also had a haldi ceremony. According to reports, Antony and Anisha are childhood friends. The beautiful bride is said to be a nurse by profession.

      With respect to work, Antony Varghese is best known for his role as Vincent Pepe in Angamaly Diaries. He went on to be a part of several acclaimed films including Swathandriam Ardharathriyil and Jallikattu. Next up, he will be seen in Ajagajantharam, Aanaparambile World Cup and a yet-to-be-titled film of director Jis Joy, which are currently under different stages of production.

      X