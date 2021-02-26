Arjun Kapoor, Fahad Faasil And Many Celebs Across Industries Present The Teaser For 'MUDDY'

The teaser for the upcoming Pan-India film in the name of 'MUDDY' is out for the world to witness. Arjun Kapoor, Fahad Faasil, Anil Ravipudi, Jayam Ravi, Dr. Sivaraj Kumar, Unni Mukundan come together to present a never-seen-before, intriguing and magnanimous concept that will bring light on the mud-racing. Never before has this been explored and marking a new wave in cinema is Dr. Pragabhal - the man behind the lens.

The teaser of 'MUDDY' has everyone's heart racing, with the background score so upbeat and the cinematography so crisp, the audience is in for a Muddy ride. Directed by the first time director, Dr. Pragabhal and bankrolled by Prema Krishnadas under the banner of PK7 Creations. The film is unique in every sense and has a big parameter of success. This adventurous action thriller is born out of the filmmakers love for off-road racing and his close association with it.

The director took five years to research, understand and nail the storyline with no spec of mistake and is now all set to present his labour of love. A storyline that will see an arc of rivalry, revenge, family drama, humour and adventure.

What's the most enthralling thing about it is how all the stunts, off-road racing are done by the main actors. The director previously had mentioned how his vision was to have adventurous guys who were willing to invest the necessary time and energy, so no dupes were involved.

All realistic, with no references and a whole lot of research that has gone into the film and the teaser looks nothing short of a masterpiece. A Pan-India film that has a vision to be the first and biggest ever concept driven film. Costly modified jeeps were used and three different patterns of Mud Race will be seen in the film, all choreographed by the director in real locations.

The trailer is now awaited and anticipated after a blockbuster looking teaser that reveals, the film will be releasing in theaters this summer!

Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film and Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan & Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles.

