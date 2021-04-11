Kuruthi: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Gearing Up For A Theatrical Release!

Kuruthi, the highly anticipated upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is nearing the final stage of its production. The project finished the censor formalities recently and garnered a U/A certificate from the censor board. Now, the sources close to Kuruthi suggest that the Prithviraj Sukumaran project will get a theatrical release, very soon.

Recently, Prithviraj had taken to his official social media pages and shared a picture clicked during the final mixing works of the Manu Warrier directorial. In the picture, the actor is seen with Jakes Bejoy, the music composer of the project, in the studio. "#KURUTHI Re recording final touches. What an incredible OST @jakes_bejoy ❤️ Absolute favourite!!!," Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the picture.

The background score of the Kuruthi teaser, which was composed by Jakes Bejoy, had earned immense appreciation from the cine-goers. From the highly promising teaser, it is evident that the talented musician is all set to recreate his magic once again on the silver screen.

Kuruthi, which is said to be a socio-political thriller, marks the Malayalam debut of young filmmaker Manu Warrier. According to the filmmaker, the movie deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The project is scripted by newcomer Anish Pallyal.

The movie features a stellar star cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya in the supporting roles. The Manu Warrier directorial is produced by Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions.

Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. If the reports are to be true, the release date of Kuruthi might get revealed along with its official teaser.

