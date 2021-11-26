Malayalam Lyricist Bichu Thirumala Passes Away At 79

Noted Malayalam lyricist B Sivasankaran Nair popularly known as Bichu Thirumala breathed his last on Friday (November 26) at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

According to reports, the veteran lyricist was hospitalised on Wednesday following a heart attack post which he was on ventilator support. He was 79 and is survived by his wife Prasanna Kumari and son Suman Bichu (music director).

He entered the world of cinema with the 1972 film Bhaja Govindam. Reportedly, he had penned as many as 5000 songs and worked in over 400 Malayalam films. The two time Kerala State Film Award-winner was also known for his magical collaboration with music composers G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, MS Baburaj, K Raghavan, Shyam, AT Ummer, MS Viswanathan, Raveendran, Johnson, Ouseppachan, Ilaiyaraaja among many others, that gave birth to several evergreen hits that still tugs at the heartstrings of Malayalam music aficionados. He had also collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman for the Mollywood film Yodha starring Mohanlal and Madhoo in the lead roles. Notably, he had also penned lyrics for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's debut film Manjil Virija Pookal.

A few of his unforgettable songs are 'Ezhu Swarangalum', 'Pazamthamizh', 'Paavada Venam', 'Hrudayam Devalayam', 'Padakali', 'Konchi Karayalle' among many others.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser Out: A Visual Extravaganza Awaits Mohanlal Fans!

Kurup Box Office 12-Day Collections: Becomes Dulquer Salmaan's Highest Grossing Film In Kerala!

Several condoled the acclaimed lyricist's death. A condolences message posted on Kerala Governor's Arif Mohammad Khan read, "Sad to know about the demise of Shri #BichuThirumala, noted lyricist & poet whose melodies penned over three decades enthralled all sections of people alike. My heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti." On the other hand, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his media interaction said that Thirumala was a lyricist of the masses.