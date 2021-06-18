Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces Bro Daddy; Actor To Team Up With Mohanlal Yet Again!

Mollywood actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran sprung a surprise today (June 18) as he announced his second directorial venture Bro Daddy. Taking to his social media handle, the actor announced the project revealing that he will be collaborating with superstar Mohanlal for the third time after Lucifer and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Sharing a lovely poster of the film, Prithviraj tweeted,My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon."

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film will feature an ensemble cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan. Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. With story written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film will have camera cranked by Abinandhan Ramanujam and music composed by Deepak Dev. Touted to be a family drama, Bro Daddy's editing will be carried out by Akhilesh Mohan.

On a related note, Mohanlal and Prithviraj will also be joining hands for Empuraan, the sequel to the duo's 2019 action thriller Lucifer.

Also, Prithviraj is super busy with his other projects including Kuruthi, Star, Jana Gana Mana, Bhramam, Cold Case, Aadjeevitham, Theerppu and Kaduva. Notably, Cold Case will be releasing on June 30 on Amazon Prime Video. As for Mohanlal, the actor will be making his directorial debut with Barroz. His other projects include Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aarattu, Ram and a yet-to-be-titled project of AMMA.