Prithviraj Sukumaran And Roshan Mathew Create Excitement Amongst Fans For Kuruthi Trailer; Find Out How

With Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Malayalam thriller, Kuruthi's release date just a few days away, the lead cast shared an intriguing teaser, asking their fans to guess the date of the trailer launch.

The lead stars of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Roshan Mathew took to their social media handles each, to share this interesting teaser where you can see a banging door and the eyes of the leading actors as both of them captioned it, "Guess the #KuruthiTrailer date in the comments! Hint: How many eyes do you see in the video? 🚪👀 Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11. @primevideoin."

The teaser sets the tone of the film with its sudden door bang and close-up shots of the eyes filled with uncertainty and the dim lighting and intense music. After the terrific success of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video, Prithviraj is back with another edge of the seat thriller that depicts a tale of how enduring human relations transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

This film comes as a special treat this Onam as the Amazon Original Movie is slated for an exclusive world premiere from 11th August.