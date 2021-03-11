Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Duo's Kaduva: Location Hunt Is In The Final Stage!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shaji Kailas, the actor-director duo is all set to join hands once again, for the upcoming project Kaduva. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the location hunt of Kaduva is in its final stage.

The multi-faceted talent took to his official social media pages and shared a picture of director Shaji Kailas, which was clicked during the location break down. "The master at work! @shaji_kailas_ 😊 #KADUVA Location break down. Final recce. Pic: @sujithvaassudev Rolling Soon!" wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

If things go as planned, Kaduva will start rolling by the beginning of April 2021, after Prithviraj Sukumaran finishes the shooting of his current projects. Shaji Kailas, the senior director is making a comeback to film direction, after a long gap of six years. The highly anticipated project is scripted by Jinu Abraham, the writer-director.

According to the sources close to Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a complete mass entertainer that is set in the Southern Kerala of the 1990s. Even though the movie is based on a real-life incident, only five percent of it has inspired the film. In an interview, writer Jinu Abraham had confirmed that the Shaji Kailas directorial is largely based on a fictional story.

The makers are yet to announce the rest of the star cast of Kaduva. S Thaman, the renowned musician is making his Malayalam debut with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Ravi K Chandran, the senior cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. Shameer Mohammed is the editor. The project is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

