Senior Actor GK Pillai Passes Away In Kerala

Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai, known for his portrayal of negative roles in films, passed away on Friday (December 31) due to age-related ailments. The 97-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where he breathed his last. He is survived by his daughters Sreekala, Sreekumari, Sreelekha and sons Prathapachandran, Priyadarshan and Chandramohan. His wife Ulpalakshiyamma passed away a few years ago.

Before entering the showbiz, Pillai served in the Indian Army and the Navy. His debut film was Snehaseema directed by SS Rajan. Released in 1954, the film featured late legendary actors Sathyan and Padmini in the lead roles. His noted films include Thacholi Ambu (1978), Paalaattu Kunjikannan (1980), Padayottam (1982), Aazhi (1985), August 1 (1988), Agnimrigam (1971), Maaya (1972), Lottery Ticket (1970) and Othenente Makan (1970) among many others. Pillai was the only actor after legendary star Jayan who had done most of his stunts in films without dupes.

He had also appeared in various daily soaps. His debut television series was the popular supernatural drama Kadamuttathu Kathanar. However, he garnered hearts with his role as Colonel Jagannatha Varma (the main lead, Jayanthi's father) in Kumkuumapoovu that aired from 2011 to 2014. He was also a part of daily soaps like Ente Manasaputhri, Autograph, Ividam Swargamanu, Avalude Katha and Spandhanam.

Meanwhile, upon learning the news of his death, several celebrities from the film fraternity took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the senior actor. Calling him a father figure, Asha Sharath (the main lead of Kumkumapoovu), wrote on Instagram that his death is a personal loss.

On the other hand, Minnal Murali actress Shelly N Kumar (who played his granddaughter in Kumkumapoovu) shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Love u pa.....A real go-getter...Punctual and consistent human....Rest in peace..."