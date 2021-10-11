Veteran Actor Nedumudi Venu Passes Away; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Veteran actor Nedumudi Venu passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor was under treatment at a private hospital and was suffering from liver related ailments. He was in a critical condition.

As per the reports, the 73-year-old actor had recovered from COVID-19 infection and was admitted to a hospital again recently after he developed uneasiness.

His demise has come as huge shock to his fans and the members of Malayalam film industry, who took to social media to offer condolences.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu.

Khushbu Sundar: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.

Dulquer Salmaan: 💔💔 Rest in Peace Venu uncle ! One of our finest actors and one of the kindest human beings.

Bhavana Menon: RIP Venu Uncle 🙏🏻🙏🏻 An actor par excellence who can literally breathe life into any character ...NeduMudi Venu ... 🙏🏻🙏🏻.

Kunchacko Boban: .........VENUCHETTA....You will be missed bigtime😔.

Nedumudi starting his career as a journalist. His passion towards acting landed him in the silver screen. He worked in more than 500 films and had won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his various performances, had also written screenplays for films. Chithram, Bharatham, Oppam, His Highness, Thenmavin Kombath and Vandanam are some of his popular films. He was recently seen on the big screen in the anthology Aanum Pennum.