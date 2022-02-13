Mohanlal's Aaraattu: Onnam Kandam Song Teaser Is Out

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is gearing up for a grand release on February 18, Friday. Recently, leading man Mohanlal and the makers of the project took to social media and revealed the 'Onnam Kandam Keri' song teaser from the movie. The first single of Aaraattu is now winning the internet.

'Onnam Kandam Keri' song is a fast festive number, that features leading man Mohanlal along with some of the other prominent actors in the film. The song teaser hints that Aaraattu is going to be a complete entertainer for the Malayalam cinema audiences, who have been missing the good old entertainers.

Mohanlal's unmatchable energy and screen presence are the biggest highlights of the song teaser. Rahul Raj, the popular musician has composed and arranged the 'Onnam Kandam' song, which is penned by Rajeev Govindan. The fast number is jointly sung by Swetha Ashok, Narayani Gopan, Yasin Nizar, Mithun Jayaraj, Aswin Vijayan, and Rajkumar Radhakrishnan.

Aarattu, which marks Mohanlal and director B Unnikrishnan's fifth onscreen collaboration, is touted to be a complete entertainer. The movie, which is penned by Uday Krishna, features the complete actor in the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, an influential man who arrives in a Palakkad village with a special mission.

As reported earlier, the Mohanlal starrer will not have any double-meaning jokes or scenes that objectify women like the previous mass entertainers in the history of Malayalam cinema. The Aaraattu teaser had underlined the director's claims with its progressive outlook.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Aaraattu. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles.