Mahaveeryar First Review: Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali's Fantasy Drama Gets A Thumbs Up

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is finally getting its worldwide release today (July 21, Thursday). The project, which is helmed by photographer-turned-filmmaker Abrid Shine, is touted to be a fantasy drama. As per the latest updates, Mahaveeryar is getting great reviews after its premiere show, which happened last night.

The industry insiders, who attended the premiere show of the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer, have been heaping praises on the team for the daring attempt. The reviews suggest that Mahaveeryar brings a never-seen-before theatrical experience for the Malayalam audiences, with its careful execution of the time-travel genre. Nivin Pauly's performance as Apoornananthan.

"#Mahaveeryar is different and daring unique time travel flick, original and fresh in concept and execution by #AbridShine. It's a fantasy court room drama laced with black humour and relevant to today's social & political times. @NivinOfficial as Apoornandhan Swamy is fantastic!," reads the Twitter post by Sreedhar Pillai, the renowned film industry tracker, columnist, and tracker.