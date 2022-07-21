    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahaveeryar First Review: Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali's Fantasy Drama Gets A Thumbs Up

      By
      |

      Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer is finally getting its worldwide release today (July 21, Thursday). The project, which is helmed by photographer-turned-filmmaker Abrid Shine, is touted to be a fantasy drama. As per the latest updates, Mahaveeryar is getting great reviews after its premiere show, which happened last night.

      The industry insiders, who attended the premiere show of the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer, have been heaping praises on the team for the daring attempt. The reviews suggest that Mahaveeryar brings a never-seen-before theatrical experience for the Malayalam audiences, with its careful execution of the time-travel genre. Nivin Pauly's performance as Apoornananthan.

      Mahaveeryar First Review: Nivin Pauly-Asif Alis Fantasy Drama Gets A Thumbs Up | Mahaveeryar Review

      "#Mahaveeryar is different and daring unique time travel flick, original and fresh in concept and execution by #AbridShine. It's a fantasy court room drama laced with black humour and relevant to today's social & political times. @NivinOfficial as Apoornandhan Swamy is fantastic!," reads the Twitter post by Sreedhar Pillai, the renowned film industry tracker, columnist, and tracker.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X