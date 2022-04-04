Mahaveeryar Teaser: Nivin Pauly & Asif Ali Team Up For An Exciting Fantasy Film!

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the reunion of renowned actors Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali, after a long gap. The project, which is directed by Abrid Shine, is reportedly gearing up for its grand release soon. On Sunday (April 3, 20220), the team members revealed the much-awaited Mahaveeryar teaser through their respective social media handles.

The 1.23 minutes long teaser of the Nivin Pauly-Asif Ali starrer hints that an exciting fantasy film that deals with time-travelling, is in store for the audiences. Both Nivin and Asif are appearing in never-seen-before avatars in the promising teaser of Mahaveeryar, that stands with its stunning visualisation.

Nivin Pauly, who plays is playing one of the lead roles and co-producing the project, took to his official pages and made a special post. "Proudly presenting to you the teaser of MAHAVEERYAR!! A satirical fantasy film interlaced with time travel, fun, emotions, & court proceedings. 😊😊 This film is not about the epic triumphs of heroes. 😊," reads Nivin's post.

Check out Nivin Pauly's post here:

Shanvi Srivastava, the popular actress who makes her Malayalam debut with Mahaveeryar, took to her official Instagram page to share the teaser and stated her excitement. "Presenting the #MahaveeryarTeaser! 🔥😊 A film that revolves around time travel, fantasy, and courtroom proceedings interlaced with fun and emotions. ⏳," wrote the actress on her post.

As reported earlier, director Abrid Shine himself has penned the script for the movie, which is based on M Mukundan's short story. The project features an extensive star cast including Lal, Lalu Alex, Mallika Sukumaran, Siddique, Sudheer Karamana, Major Ravi, Vijay Menon, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Prajod Kalabhavan, and others in the pivotal roles. Mahaveeryar is jointly produced by Nivin Pauly, PS Shamnas, and Abrid Shine, under the banners Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.