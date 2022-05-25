Padavettu: The Nivin Pauly Starrer Finally Gets A Release Date

Padavettu, the highly anticipated Nivin Pauly starrer has been under production for a very long time. The movie, which went through several ups and downs lately, has finally got its release date. The exciting update was revealed by Nivin Pauly and the team members, through their official social media handles.

The movie, which is touted to be a rustic thriller, has been slated to hit the theatres on September 2, 2022. In that case, Padavettu will mark Nivin Pauly's second theatrical release of the year, after the period drama Thuramukham. The leading man, who shared the release date announcement poster on his official pages, wrote: "The story of fighting for survival against all odds. Our labour of love, PADAVETTU is releasing in a cinema near you on 2nd September, 2022."

Check out Nivin Pauly's post here:

Padavettu, which is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema, was making headlines for all wrong reasons lately. Liju Krishna, the director of the project was outed by an industry member in the Me Too movement. The survivor later filed a police complaint against the debutant director for allegedly raping and physically assaulting her, which led to his arrest. The arrest happened during the final schedule shooting of the Nivin Pauly starrer. It was the associate directors who later finished the pending portions of Padavettu.