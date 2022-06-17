Priyadarshan To Team Up With Shane Nigam & Shine Tom Chacko For His Next; Read Details Inside

Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker is all set to don the director's hat once again, very soon. As per the latest updates, Priyadarshan is teaming up with young talents Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko for his upcoming directorial venture. The filmmaker is also planning to launch his home production banner Four Frames with the untitled project.

According to the reports, Shane Nigam is playing the lead role in the movie, which is scripted by Priyadarshan himself. Shine Tom Chacko, on the other hand, is said to be playing a grey-shaded role in the untitled venture. Arjun Ashokan, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raji, Jonhy Antony, Appani Sharath, and others will appear in the supporting roles.

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead of the project, which is said to be a comedy thriller. The sources close to the project suggest that Priyadarshan and his team are planning to reveal the title of the project, which is bankrolled by Four Frames in association with Badusha Films. The untitled venture is expected to start rolling in September, this year.

Priyadarshan is currently busy with the pre-production of his segment in the upcoming Netflix anthology, based on legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories. Mohanlal is playing the lead role in the senior filmmaker's segment, which is based on the popular short story Olavum Theeravum. The superstar is playing the central character Baappootti in the film, which features some of the popular faces of Malayalam cinema in pivotal roles.

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's last outing Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was a box office failure, despite receiving multiple awards at the National Film Awards. The duo was later planning to team up for a sports drama, which features the superstar in the role of a wrestling champion. But the project is currently put on the backburner owing to the failure of Marakkar.