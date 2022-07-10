Mohanlal Shoots For Priyadarshan's Olavum Theeravum Amidst Heavy Rains; Internet Is In Love!

Mohanlal has always surprised both his fans and the film industry members with his hard work and dedication. Lalettan is also famous for the risks he takes for the films, along with many other obvious reasons. Mohanlal is shooting for Olavum Theeravum, the upcoming Priyadarshan project amidst heavy rains, and the video is now winning the internet.

In the video that has been circulating on the internet, the superstar is seen shooting on a river amidst rains, in a flat-bottomed boat made of wood logs. Mohanlal is seen handling the boat like a professional without the help of a body double, just the way he did in the 2005-released superhit Naran. The netizens are now heaping praises on Lalettan for the passion he shows towards his profession, despite achieving a lot.

Check out Mohanlal's location video here:

As per the latest reports, the shooting of Olavum Theeravum was kickstarted in Thodupuzha of Idukki district, Kerala, recently. The project marks the reunion of Mohanlal and senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, after their much-popular outing Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. Sabu Cyril handles the production design of the project.

Check out the location stills here:

To the uninitiated, Olavum Theeravum is a part of the upcoming Netflix anthology which is based on the short stories of legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Mohanlal is playing the role of Baputty, a timber trader in the movie. A movie adaptation of Olavum Theeravum was originally made in 1960 by celebrated filmmaker PN Menon, with senior actor Madhu in the role of Baputty.

Coming to the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo's project, the makers are yet to reveal the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Olavum Theeravum. However, the sources close to the project suggest that it will feature some of the leading names of the South Indian film industry in the other pivotal roles.