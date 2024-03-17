Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Elimination Update: Not Rocky But THIS Contestant To Be Evicted For Behavioural Issues?

Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
Elimination:
It's
been
a
week
since
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
went
on
air
and
the
show
has
managed
to
leave
the
audience
intrigued
since
the
first
day.
The
popular
reality
show
became
home
to
19
contestants
and
has
a
lot
of
surprises
for
the
contestants
and
the
audience.
However,
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
witnessed
a
big
twist
with
the
first
nomination
round.
To
note,
eight
contestants
were
nominated
for
elimination
in
the
first
week.
including
Saranya
Anand,
Sijo
John,
Norah
Muskaan,
Jinto,
Ratheesh
Kumar,
Ansiba
Hassa,
Suresh
Menon
and
Asi
Rocky.
Ever
since
the
nomination
has
been
announced,
fans
have
been
voting
in
large
numbers
for
their
favourite
contestant.
And
while
the
first
elimination
will
be
announced,
it
is
reported
that
the
elimination
will
be
coming
with
a
massive
twist.
It
is
reported
that
Ratheesh
Kumar
will
be
evicted
from
the
house
tonight.
While
he
is
among
the
nominated
contestants,
he
will
not
be
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
audience's
votes.
It
is
reported
that
Ratheesh
is
likely
to
be
ousted
owing
to
his
behavioural
issues.
It
is
reported
that
Ratheesh
has
earned
a
lot
of
criticism
own
to
his
constant
drama
in
the
house,
treating
women
unfairly
and
was
also
lashed
out
by
the
Bigg
Boss.
While
there
has
been
no
official
confirmation
about
Ratheesh's
elimination,
there
are
reports
about
Ratheesh
being
sent
to
the
secret
room
as
of
now.
However,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Ratheesh
will
continue
the
game
on
the
show
after
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
with
Mohanlal.
Meanwhile,
as
per
the
voting
trends,
Sijo
John
has
received
the
highest
votes
while
Asi
Rocky
has
got
the
least
votes
from
the
audience
which
has
led
to
the
speculations
about
his
elimination.
It
is
evident
that
the
first
elimination
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
6
is
going
to
be
a
game
changer.
Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 21:42 [IST]