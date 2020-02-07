Varane Avashyamund Movie Review: A Heart-Warming Take On Love & Relationships!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Varane Avashyamund is the family entertainer that marks popular actor Dulquer Salmaan's debut as a producer. The actor himself essays one of the lead roles in the movie, along with senior actors Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan. Varane Avashyamund is written and directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Did Dulquer Salmaan's debut production venture impress the cine-goers? Read Varane Avashyamund Movie Review here, to know...

Plot

Neena (Shobana) is a single mother who lives in Chennai with her only daughter Nikhita aka Nikki (Kalyani Priyadarshan). She is a bold woman who believes in following her heart. Her daughter Nikhita, on the other hand, is against the concept of love marriage and wants to have an arranged marriage.

However, the mother-daughter duo's life takes a different turn when Major Unnikrishnan (Suresh Gopi), a retired army officer and Bibeesh Mr. Fraud (Dulquer Salmaan), a carefree young man come to live in their apartment complex. What happens next forms the crux of the story.