Varane Avashyamund: This Star Kid Was The First Choice For Kalyani Priyadarshan's Character!

Varane Avashyamund, the Dulquer Salmaan production won the hearts of the audiences with its simple theme and great performances by the lead cast. Especially, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who played the character, Nikki, won great appreciations for her mature acting skills. But, Kalyani was not the original choice to play the much-loved character.

In a recent interview, senior actor Jayaram revealed that director Anoop Sathyan had approached his daughter Malavika Jayaram, for Varane Avashaymund. According to Jayaram, Malavika was offered the character Nikki. But the star kid, who is not yet ready to make her acting debut, turned down the offer. Malavika Jayaram is planning to concentrate on modeling for now.

Suresh Gopi and Shobana, the senior National award-winning actors are making a comeback to the silver screen after a long gap with Varane Avashyamund. Suresh Gopi has appeared as an ex-military officer in the project, which features Shobana in the role of a single mother. Kalyani Priyadarshan has played Shobana's daughter in the project, while Dulquer Salmaan appears as a carefree youth.