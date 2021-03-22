67th National Film Awards Marathi Winners List: Anandi Gopal, Bardo, Picasso, Khisa Win Big

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today (March 22, 2021) in New Delhi by the wing of juries headed by chairman Shaji N Karan. Like previous year, this time too popular Marathi films won major awards including Best Singer, Best Debut Director for Non-Fiction Film and so on. Notably, 2019's super hit film Anandi Gopal turned out to be the best in the Marathi industry. Let's have a look at the Marathi winners of the National Film Awards:

Best Book on Cinema Special Mention - Cinema Pahanara Manus (Ashok Rane)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director - Khisa (Raj Pritam More)

Special Mention - Lata Bhagwan Kare, Picasso

Best Marathi Film - Bardo

Best Investigative Film - Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Female Playback Singer - Savaniee Ravindrra

Best Production Design - Anandi Gopal

Best Film On Social Issues - Anandi Gopal

Best Film On National Integration - Tajmahal

