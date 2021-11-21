Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Sneha Wagh Gets Out Of The House?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, TV actress Sneha Wagh got eliminated from the Mahesh Manjrekar show. Well, it is quite shocking news for her fans and viewers of the show. After all, the final voting trend indicated that Gayatri Datar had received the least number of votes. However, Manjrekar announced that she is safe along with Sonali Patil in the last episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

After its telecast, viewers had also thought that Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus could get eliminated from the show as he was standing second last on the list. Sadly, makers took a call and reportedly evicted Sneha Wagh from the show. While announcing the results, Mahesh Manjrekar also expressed his disappointment and said that it is a shocking eviction.

Sneha Wagh's elimination left Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar, Sonali Patil and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus heartbroken as they were the closest people to her. The actress hugged all the housemates while bidding adieu to the housemates.

Talking about Sneha Wagh's Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey, she was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show. Notably, her ex-husband and actor Aavishkar Darwhekar had also entered the house as a contestant. Fans were curious to know about their relationship. They also bonded well inside the house.

Sneha shared a great bond of friendship with Jay Dudhane. He always used to take a stand for her in the house. Now, after her eviction, he will be missing her a lot. On the other hand, Sneha also shared a father-daughter relationship with Dadus. The actress had also locked horns with Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Mira Jagannath and Sonali Patil.