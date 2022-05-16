Dharmaveer 3 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Is Set To Become A Big HIT

Prasad Oak-starrer Dharmaveer was released on May 13, 2022, in theatres. Based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe from Thane, Maharashtra, Dharmaveer has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses and receiving a positive response from them as well as the critics.

On an opening day, Dharmaveer collected Rs 2.05 Crore at the box office. After that, the film witnessed growth in its collection as by the end of its first weekend, the Pravin Tarde directorial minted Rs 9.59 Crore. Notably, the film collected Rs 3 Crore net on Sunday.

Well, it is indeed a good start for a Marathi film. Notably, it has been released in more than 400 theatres in Maharashtra. The film has around 10000 shows and major cities like Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Dombivli, Nashik and Mumbai have played vital roles in Dharmaveer's box office collections.

Talking about the film, Prasad Oak is playing the role of Anand Dighe in Dharmaveer. He is getting a lot of praise from the audience for his look as the late political leader. Produced by Mangesh Dessai, Dharmaveer's trailer was launched by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.