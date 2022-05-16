Dharmaveer 3 Days Box Office Collection: Prasad Oak’s Film On Anand Dighe Is Set To Become A Big HIT

Prasad
Oak-starrer
Dharmaveer
was
released
on
May
13,
2022,
in
theatres.
Based
on
the
life
of
the
late
Shiv
Sena
leader
Anand
Dighe
from
Thane,
Maharashtra,
Dharmaveer
has
been
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses
and
receiving
a
positive
response
from
them
as
well
as
the
critics.
On
an
opening
day,
Dharmaveer
collected
Rs
2.05
Crore
at
the
box
office.
After
that,
the
film
witnessed
growth
in
its
collection
as
by
the
end
of
its
first
weekend,
the
Pravin
Tarde
directorial
minted
Rs
9.59
Crore.
Notably,
the
film
collected
Rs
3
Crore
net
on
Sunday.
Well,
it
is
indeed
a
good
start
for
a
Marathi
film.
Notably,
it
has
been
released
in
more
than
400
theatres
in
Maharashtra.
The
film
has
around
10000
shows
and
major
cities
like
Thane,
Kalyan,
Pune,
Dombivli,
Nashik
and
Mumbai
have
played
vital
roles
in
Dharmaveer's
box
office
collections.
Talking
about
the
film,
Prasad
Oak
is
playing
the
role
of
Anand
Dighe
in
Dharmaveer.
He
is
getting
a
lot
of
praise
from
the
audience
for
his
look
as
the
late
political
leader.
Produced
by
Mangesh
Dessai,
Dharmaveer's
trailer
was
launched
by
Maharashtra's
Chief
Minister
Uddhav
Thackeray
and
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan.