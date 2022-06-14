Dharmaveer Starring Prasad Oak To Release On ZEE5 On June 17

After consistently offering great Marathi content to its audience, ZEE5 is all set to premiere yet another movie on the platform. On June 17, India's largest homegrown OTT platform and multilingual storyteller will release the Marathi Blockbuster film Dharamveer on ZEE5. Written and directed by Pravin Tarde, the film will see Prasad Oak in the lead role and Kshitish Date, Makarand Paddhye, Snehal Tarde and Shruti Marathe in the prominent roles as well. Produced by Mangesh Desai, the film will be accessible to the audience in 190+ countries.

As seen in the trailer, Dharmaveer is a Marathi biographical political drama that revolves around the great personality & politician - Anand Dighe. Through the eyes of a reporter, the story not only takes you back to Anand Dighe's early days but also talks about how he is still alive in the hearts of the Thanekars. The movie will showcase the politician's dedication and devotion to his people and the mutual love and respect that both leaders - Bala Saheb Thackrey and Anand Dighe had for each other.

Commenting on the release, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, "At ZEE5 we are consistently looking at understanding the need of the consumer and delivering the content they are looking for. There is a demand for Marathi content across the globe. With the release of Dharamveer, ZEE5 is bolstering its content line-up and is engaging with the Marathi audience yet again. Our aim is to offer great content and relevant stories in the language of their choice."

Actor Prasad Oak says, "I am very grateful for the response team Dharamveer has received from the viewers during the theatrical release. We have worked very hard on this movie, and I am glad that through ZEE5 a larger audience will get a chance to watch the film. I really hope we get the same response as we received in the theatres."

Watch the biggest Marathi movie of 2022 on June 17 exclusively on ZEE5!