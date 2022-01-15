Kiran Mane Thrown Out Of Mulgi Zali Ho For His Social Media Post; Says ‘They Did Not Even Hear My Side’

Actor Kiran Mane has recently been thrown out of the popular Marathi TV show, Mulgi Zali Ho. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor, who is known for playing the role of Vilas Patil in the Star Pravah show, got axed from it overnight for his social media post.

While speaking about his exit from Mulgi Zali Ho, Kiran Mane said, "I always share quirky posts on social media. Sometimes they are harsh and at times, they are straightforward. I clearly put my opinions and views on social media without any hesitation. I think everybody has a right to speak and share his or her views and opinions. But a few political groups thought I was targeting them but I had no such intent. I also get trolled by people on social media but I accept it and move on. I suddenly got a call from the TV show makers saying I have been asked to quit the show and my character got replaced by another actor."

Kiran Mane got depressed with the makers' sudden decision of his removal from Mulgi Zali Ho. Kiran revealed that he tried to call the business head of Star Pravah, however, he didn't respond to his calls. When he asked his co-star of the show about his removal, they told him that he has been axed because he shares his political views on social media. The actor said, "I was surprised. I mean do we have to take permission for everything, even if we wish to share something on social media? Do we have to ask everyone before sharing anything? We live in Maharashtra and I think everybody has a right to write and speak about something. I don't understand how a social media post now can ruin the career of someone."

The Mulgi Zali Ho fame Kiran Mane also said that his exit from the show was quite depressing, as he feels sad that he would not get a chance to play Vilas Patil again. He feels disappointed that the makers didn't give him a chance to explain his version. The actor stated, "They did not even hear my side. Interestingly, many actors in the show throw tantrums on the set, and shootings get delayed for hours together but the makers prefer to retain them. There are actors who often clearly refuse to do a few things asked but they are in the show. I was the one who never threw any tantrums or attitude on the set and always supported everyone. But I'm out of the show and that too for a social media post? It's really disappointing."

Now, the actor has decided to fight for justice. He feels that he should play his reel character Vilas Patil in real life too. Talking about the show, Mulgi Zali Ho also stars Divya Subhash, Yogesh Sohoni, Sharvani Pillai, Shweta Ambikar, Savita Malpekar and others in key roles. The Star Pravah show receives a positive response from the masses.