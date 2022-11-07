Priyanka Chopra Shares How Her Friends & Family Welcomed Her To Mumbai; 'I Was Living In A...'

After a gap of almost three years, Priyanka Chopra recently visited her homeland India to promote her hair care brand. In an interaction with a news portal, the Quantico star opened up on missing Mumbai and how her near and dear one welcomed her there.

Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, "The food, the people, my friends and family really came through. I was living in hotel in Mumbai for the first time and I didn't ever order room service. I miss the spirit, energy of Mumbai, the city changed my life. It put me on trajectory that I am on right now, it will always be my home."

She also got candid about her upcoming Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me and shared, "It was a pandemic film, it was really really hard (to shoot). I am a big fan of Celine Dion, our movie is going to have original music from her which she hasn't done for a really really long time. It's also her acting debut in films and it's going to be my movie so I am very excited. It's a sweet rom-com."

On being asked about her upcoming Bollywood flick Jee Le Zaraa, PeeCee continued, "When (the movie goes on floors) don't ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it's just not work, it's creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year."

Before bidding adieu to Mumbai, Priyanka also gave fans a sneak into her hectic schedule with a video on her Instagram handle in which she admitted that 'ghar ki baat hi alag hain.

Have a look at the video

In the clipping, the Bajirao Mastani actress is seen getting ready for an event wearing a white outfit. While getting into her car, she is heard saying, "This is so nice to be home. So nice to see Babul Nath, Churchgate." We then see her interacting with fans at different venues and posing for pictures and clicking selfies with them.

Priyanka also caught with digital creator Ruhee Dosani and their banter leaves you in splits. The diva is also seen talking to the crowd and gifting them T-shirts. In between the events, PeeCee is seen sipping coconut water. In the end, she is seen saying, 'And that's a wrap before getting into her car and heading towards the Mumbai airport.