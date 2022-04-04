Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa Actress Amruta Pawar Gets Engaged To Neel Patil; See Photos

Actress Amruta Pawar, who is currently seen in the Zee Marathi show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, got engaged to Neel Patil yesterday (April 3, 2022). For the unversed, Amruta's fiancé is a biomedical engineer by profession.

Let us tell you, Amruta Pawar has not yet officially announced her engagement but her fan club accounts have been sharing pictures of her special day on social media. For the engagement, the actress wore a purple coloured saree while her fiancé Neel donned a silver coloured indo-western outfit. Amruta and Neel are looking amazing together, and one can say they are made for each other.

Her intimate engagement ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members. Amruta Pawar fans are very happy after learning about her engagement.

Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 Winners List: Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte And Rang Majha Vegla Bag Big Awards

Talking about her ongoing show Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa, the show also stars Hardeek Joshi as the male lead. Amruta Pawar impressed everyone with her solid performance in the unique show. Interestingly, her chemistry with Hardeek is being loved by all. The show also stars Shubham Patil, Veena Jagtap, Radhika Zankar, Anjali Joshi and others in key roles.

Amruta Pawar has also acted in shows such as Lalit 205, Duheri, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and many others.

Chirag Patil Says Groupism Exists In Marathi Industry; Actor Opens Up About His Upcoming Action Flick

Filmibeat congratulates Amruta and Neel on their engagement!