Zee Marathi Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Majha Hoshil Na, Devmanus Bag The Top Honours
Zee Marathi Awards 2021 was recently held in Kalidas Natyagruha, Mulund, Mumbai. The entire ceremony was shot in March 2021, and for the first time, the makers decided to telecast the Zee Marathi Awards Utsav Natyancha 2021 in two parts. Well, the first part was telecast on March 28, 2021 and the second was finally aired on the small screens on April 4, 2021.
Ever since the award function was shot in Mumbai, fans were eager to know the winners of Zee Marathi Awards 2021. After all, this time many popular shows like Majha Hoshil Na, Devmanus, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, Aggabai Sasubai, Pahile Na Mi Tula and others were in the race to bag top honours at the event. So, here we bring the winners list of Zee Marathi Awards 2021. Let's have a look:
Best Serial - Majha Hoshil Na
Best Supporting Actress (Female) - Suman Kaki (Shubhangi Bhujbal) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Siblings - Brahme Mama (Vidyadhar Joshi, Vinay Yedekar, Sunil Tawde and Nikhil Ratnaparkhi) Majha Hoshil Na
Best Actress - Sai (Gautami Deshpande) Majha Hoshil Na
Best Villain (Female) - Malavika (Aditi Sarangdhar) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Villain (Male) - Dr Ajitkumar Dev (Kiran Gaikwad) Devmanus
Best Couple - Sai and Aditya (Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni) Majha Hoshil Na
Best Father - Dada Salvi (Uday Salvi) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Male Character - Dr Ajitkumar Dev (Kiran Gaikwad) Devmanus
Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Shashikant Birajdar (Atul Kale) Majha Hoshil Na
Best Family - Brahme (Majha Hoshil Na)
Best Actor - Om (Shalva Kinjawadekar) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Villain (Male) - Dr Ajitkumar Dev (Kiran Gaikwad) Devmanus
Best Mother - Shaku (Shubhangi Gokhale) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Best Father-In-Law - Brahme Mama (Majha Hoshil Na)
Best Daughter-In-Law - Shubhra (Tejshri Pradhan) Aggabai Sasubai
Best Comedian (Female) - Saru Aaji (Rukmini Sutar) Devmanus
Best Comedian (Male) - Tonya (Viral Mane) Devmanus
Best Mother-In-Law - Aasawari (Nivedita Joshi-Saraf) Aggabai Sasubai
Best Song - Majha Hoshil Na
Colgate Fresh Face - Revati Borkar (Mansi Salvi) Kai Ghadla Tya Ratri?
Garnier Natural Performance - Samar (Shashank Ketkar) Pahila Na Mi Tula
Lux Golden Beauty Award - Sweetu (Anvita Phaltankar) Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla
Waman Hari Pethe Special Award - Mansi Desai (Tanvi Mundhe) Pahila Na Mi Tula
Filmibeat congratulates all the winners of the Zee Marathi Awards 2021!
