Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022: Vishhal Nikam To Akshaya Naik, Stars Make Stylish Appearance On Red Carpet
The prestigious Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022 recently held in Thane's famous auditorium. Let us tell you, the makers had opened the voting lines from February 21 to March 6, to allow fans to vote for their favourite stars. Interestingly, the award function's red carpet caught everyone's attention as several Marathi celebs associated with the channel Colors Marathi made their stylish appearance at the event.
It has to be noted that the Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022 will be telecast on March 27, 2022. So, let's have a look at the best red carpet moments of Colors Marathi's stars.
Bhargavi Chirmule
Aai Mayecha Kavach star Bhargavi Chirmule looks stunning in a black dress.
Maniraj Pawar And Shivani Sonar
Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi fame Maniraj Pawar aka Ranjit and Shivani Sonar aka Sanju dazzle in their stylish avatar. Maniraj opted for a grey tuxedo while Shivani can be seen sporting an off-white designer gown.
Sameer Paranjape And Akshaya Naik
Sundara Manamadhe Bharli stars Sameer Paranjape and Akshaya Naik look stunning together. Sameer wore a light-yellow designer blazer with a black t-shirt and trousers. On the other hand, Akshaya looked glamorous in a shimmery purple gown.
Akshay Mudwadkar
Akshay Mudwadkar of Jai Jai Swami Samarth looked dapper in an indo-western outfit.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s Team B
Bigg Boss Marathi 3's team B members Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil pose for a perfect group picture.
Tanvi Shewale And Rohit Nikam
Tujhya Rupacha Chandana's lead stars Tanvi Shewale and Rohit Nikam twin in black outfits.
Hemangi Kavi And Sushil Inamdar
Lek Mazi Durga fame Hemangi Kavi looked beautiful in a sky-blue gown. On the other hand, her co-star Sushil Inamdar looked dapper in a traditional black kurta-pyjama.