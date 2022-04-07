Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Wins The Race Again; Devmanus 2 Out Of Top 10

Marathi TV shows are not only ruling the small screens but the OTT platforms as well. Ever since the digital platforms got popular amongst the masses during the pandemic, viewers have been preferring to watch their favourite shows online. Talking about the Marathi TV shows, the craze amongst the fans for the same is huge, and one can't deny the fact that regional shows are indeed giving tough competition to Hindi shows.

Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 13 are out and fans will be surprised after seeing a big shuffle in the list. Let us tell you, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top again. So, let's have a look at the latest TRP chart of Marathi shows.