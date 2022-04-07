Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Wins The Race Again; Devmanus 2 Out Of Top 10
Marathi TV shows are not only ruling the small screens but the OTT platforms as well. Ever since the digital platforms got popular amongst the masses during the pandemic, viewers have been preferring to watch their favourite shows online. Talking about the Marathi TV shows, the craze amongst the fans for the same is huge, and one can't deny the fact that regional shows are indeed giving tough competition to Hindi shows.
Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 13 are out and fans will be surprised after seeing a big shuffle in the list. Let us tell you, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top again. So, let's have a look at the latest TRP chart of Marathi shows.
Top 3 Marathi Shows Online
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte managed to stay on top once again. The show has garnered 44 ratings. Interestingly, Rang Majha Vegla is on number 2 with 39.8 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta replaced Thipkyanchi Rangoli in the third position by minting 37.4 ratings.
Thipkyanchi Rangoli & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi Rangoli slips to the fourth position by earning 36.5 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath maintained its fifth position with 34.1 ratings.
Phulala Sugandh Maticha & Swabhimaan
Phulala Sugandha Maticha is in the sixth position by getting 32.1 ratings. On the other hand, Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha is on number 7 as it earned 30.8 ratings.
Tu Tevha Tashi, Man Udu Udu Zhala & Lagnachi Bedi
Tu Tevha Tashi and Man Udu Udu Zhala are in the eighth and ninth positions by getting 27.8 and 27.1 ratings respectively. Surprisingly, Lagnachi Bedi replaced Devmanus 2 on number 10 by getting 25.4 ratings.