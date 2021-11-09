Medium Spicy: Sai Tamhankar’s Film To Close River To River Florence Indian Film Festival

After an overwhelming response at the screenings in Norway Bollywood Festival and Dallas / Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival, Marathi film Medium Spicy has been selected as the closing film for the 21st edition of the River To River Florence Indian Film Festival.

The film directed by Mohit Takalkar stars Sai Tamhankar, Lalit Prabhakar and Parna Pethe along with an interesting ensemble featuring Sagar Deshmukh, Neha Joshi, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Ipshitaa, veteran actors Neena Kulkarni and Ravindra Mankani in important roles. The film shot in Pune and Mumbai, is touted to be a potpourri of relationships, love and marriage in urban lives.

Producer Vidhi Kasliwal of Landmarc Films says, "After finishing the film, as we were gearing up for its release; the pandemic struck the whole world. It has been a challenging time for everyone including the film industry. However, things are looking up now. The response has been striking thus far and it looks like the film was destined to find its first audiences through film festivals across the globe."

Medium Spicy will be screened live on-ground in Florence, Italy at the iconic La Compagnia cinema on the 8th of December. It would also be available online simultaneously for people attending the film festival virtually all over Italy. Both Kasliwal and Takalkar will be present on-line for a digital meet and greet with the audience on the closing night.

Happy about the film's screening in Florence, Takalkar says, "As a filmmaker, there is no better feeling than your film being watched and appreciated by people from around the world. I am excited about how it will be to watch the film on a big screen at a beautiful venue in Florence."

Eminent personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu have attended the earlier editions of River to River Florence Indian Film Festival.