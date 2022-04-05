Sai Tamhankar Dating Dhurala Producer Anish Joag?

Sai Tamhankar is one of the finest actresses of this generation in the Marathi Film Industry. The diva has delivered amazing performances in the films such as Duniyadaari, Balak Palak, Tu Hi Re, Dhurala, Girlfriend, Pune 52, Classmates and so on.

Apart from her filmi career, Sai Tamhankar fans are also eager to know more about her personal life. Let us tell you, the actress had got married to Atul Gosavi in 2013, however, they got divorced a few years later. Since then, her name has been linked with various people. Despite being a hot topic of discussion on social media, Sai preferred to stay quiet.

However, Sai Tamhankar's latest Instagram post hints that she has finally found someone special in her life. Yes, Sai shared a picture of popular Marathi producer Anish Joag, which she captured during a video call with him and shared on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "Gosh ! The way I make you blush !! #one #saheb #daulatrao #sapadla #saitamhankar #heyheyyy."

Well, the caption of the post clearly indicates that Sai Tamhankar is dating Anish Joag. Interestingly, she also used the reference from the upcoming Marathi film Chandramukhi, in which Addinath Kothare plays the role of Daulatrao Deshmane, who falls in love with folk dancer Chandra, played by Amruta Khanvilkar.

For the unversed, Anish Joag had also shared a beautiful picture with Sai Tamhankar on his Instagram handle in March 2022. He had captioned the post as, "Magic! #youandme."

Well, Anish Joag's post had got many comments from several Marathi celebs, who congratulated them for their relationship. Talking about Anish, he has produced famous Marathi films such as YZ, Time Please, Muramba, Dhurala and so on. It has to be noted that Sai Tamhankar has not yet openly announced her relationship status. But her latest post has left everyone surprised.

After her post, Sai Tamhankar fans are eagerly waiting for her to share more details. Till then, they will have to wait a little longer!