Priya Bapat On Not Doing Marathi Films Lately: I Haven’t Got Any Marathi Scripts That Would Interest Me

Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Visfot, also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles. The actress is very much excited about her Bollywood debut; however, many people often ask her about her absence from Marathi films. Let us tell you, she has been actively working in the web space, however, her fans are still missing her and want to see her in a Marathi feature film.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Priya Bapat revealed why she has not been a part of a Marathi film since Aamhi Doghi (2018). The Timepass 2 actress said that there is a misconception that she doesn't want to do Marathi films. Priya said, "I want to be part of good films but unfortunately after Aamhi Doghi, I haven't got any Marathi scripts that would interest me. I have never planned anything in my career. My focus has always been that I should get to explore something different in terms of role, scale, language or production. If I do similar things, I get bored and then I feel I am not giving my 100 per cent. Whether people like it or not is different, but it's my responsibility to do full justice to what I work on."

Let us tell you, Priya Bapat is also producing a popular Marathi play, Dada Ek Good News Aahe, which stars her actor-husband Umesh Kamat and Hruta Durgule. The play is directed by Advait Dadarkar. For the unversed, Priya has done small roles in Hindi films such as Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and so on.

Talking about her work in Marathi, she has acted in films such as Time Please, Kaksparsh, Vazandar, Mi Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy and many others.