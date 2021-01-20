Pune International Film Festival Aka PIFF To Be Held From March 4 To 11

The much-awaited Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will be held from March 4 to March 11 this year. Considering the current COVID situation, the festival this year will reach the audience in 2 formats - Online and Theatre and all safety guidelines, which will be in effect at the time of the festival will be strictly adhered to. This information was given by Dr Jabbar Patel, Festival Director, PIFF at a press conference held in Pune today (January 20, 2021).

Dignitaries including Ravi Gupta, Secretary, Pune Film Foundation, Samar Nakhate, Creative Director, PIFF, Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI were present at the conference.

Speaking at the conference Dr Patel said, "The year 2020 was a year of uncertainty, fear and struggle. Happily, we enter 2021 with Hope. The efforts of the frontline warriors of COVID are paying off. The pandemic is coming under control, the vaccination campaign is in full swing and there is the hope of a return to normalcy. PIFF, which is the official Film Festival of Government of Maharashtra had to be postponed and now for the first time will reach its niche audience in 2 formats, which will be Online and in Theatre to ensure greater safety and security for the viewers. The viewers can choose their way of watching the selected movies. This year, the Film Festival of Maharashtra has received about 1611 film entries from 93 countries out of which 180 films have been chosen by the selection committee to be presented at the festival in various sections. PIFF 2021 is dedicated to the frontline warriors of COVID."

"State finance minister Ajit Pawar had announced a grant of Rs 4 Cr for the Pune International Film Festival in the last budget session. However, considering the current situation of the pandemic we requested the state government to allot Rs 2.5 Cr for the festival this year," informed Dr Patel.

As usual, the organizers of Pune International Film Festival would also be organizing the International film festival at Mumbai and Nagpur. This year, it will also take place at Latur.

