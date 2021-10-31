Rasika Sunil And Aditya Bilagi Get Married In Goa; See Pictures

Marathi actress Rasika Sunil, who is known for her iconic character Shanaya in the show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, tied the knot with her engineer-choreographer beau Aditya Bilagi in Goa on October 18, 2021. The couple got married in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. Interestingly, Rasika and Aditya opted for a beautiful beach wedding.

Rasika Sunil and Aditya Bilagi recently shared a monochrome picture from the wedding on their Instagram handles. They captioned the photo as, "18th October 2021 Rasky weds Adi by the beach !!! #raskywedsadi #adibilagi #rasikasunil #goa #beachwedding."

In the above picture, they can be seen taking pheras and getting official forever. Let us tell you, Rasika Sunil and Aditya Bilagi dated each other for a year before getting married. After sharing the picture, the newlyweds are getting a lot of congratulatory messages in the comments section.

They first met in Los Angeles in 2018 and fell in love with each other. They kept their fans updated by posting their romantic pictures on social media. Talking about their careers, Rasika Sunil has acted in several TV shows and Marathi movies. On the other hand, Aditya Bilagi is a trained dancer and software engineer, who is based in LA for 9 years now.

Filmibeat wishes a happy married life to Rasika and Aditya!