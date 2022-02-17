Pondicherry Trailer Out! Sai Tamhankar & Amruta Khanvilkar’s Film Gives A Glimpse Of The French City Of India

The grand launch of the trailer of the most awaited film 'Pondicherry' took place today in Mumbai in Pondicherry Café, BKC. Talking about the film Pondicherry which is one of its kind, brilliantly shot through a smartphone. The crew of the film especial the DOP, Milind Jog taking up cinema to a new high to shooting the film in the most challenging ways.

The film Pondicherry- The French city of India, makes every tourist fall for its endless beauty. Be it about those stunning beach sides, vibrant French houses or the calm environment, this versatile city has many interesting stories to tell. This time, you will be treated with a different story based on the city depicted by Sachin Kundalkar in his upcoming film 'Pondicherry'. After delivering super hit films such as 'Gulabjam', Sachin is back with 'Pondicherry' Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Amruta Khavilkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neena Kulkarni, Gaurav Ghatnekar and Tanmay Kulkarni. The film is by Planet Marathi in association with Creative Viibe presents the film 'Pondicherry', set to release on February 25 in theatres.

Aesthetic frames, the vibrancy of the backdrop, the feel-good factors are beautifully captured while making this venture. The evolution and the complexity of relationships are skillfully captured in the entire movie. The film will portray the traits and trails of a new generation relationship between Vaibhav, Sai and Amruta. The stories of five characters from different cities will show us how they deal with their lives in Pondicherry.

Amruta Khanvilkar, in the context of her role in the film, says, "The story attracted me the most and undoubtedly Sachin Kundalkar is one of the finest storytellers. I have thoroughly loved the depth of my character and the uniqueness of the film which is shot through a smartphone. We shot with a limited crew which was a challenge for each one of us, but as said it's all worth it in the end when the team has worked with all their heart."

Sai Tamhankar, commenting on the launch of the trailer said, " I feel extremely blessed to bag such a brilliant film and this powerful character. Beauty of my character Nikita is 'woman of few words & more of action '. Also, working with co-stars who are outstanding in portraying their roles, make me even more inspired. It feels so good to bounce back with a fresh storyline with one of my favourite filmmakers Sachin Kundalkar. I love the way he narrates his stories and the treatment

Sachin gives and weaves his characters. The process of this film is something that has changed me in and out and for the bettter. It's a film made on an I phone (smartphone) with the crew of 15 people and actor without (hair makeup assistant chauffeur) any kind of assistance: truly a liberating experience!."

Talking about the role in the film, actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, says, "Coming up with a story based on the town of Pondicherry arrested my attention at first. The stunning frames, brilliant direction and portrayal of the entire film are something new to be watched for viewers."

Medium Spicy: Sai Tamhankar, Parna Pethe & Lalit Prabhakar's Film To Be Screened At Bollywood Festival Norway

The most interesting feature of the film is, the entire shoot was executed by smartphones. Presented by Akshay Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, A Vistas Media Capital Company, the film 'Pondicherry' is written and directed by Sachin Kundalkar and produced by Neil Patel from Moh Maya Films.

Talking about the film, Planet Marathi Head and Founder Akshay Bardapurkar says, "We love working with innovative stories and direction to entertain the audience. 'Pondicherry' is a result of the same brilliant experiment. A different subject and storyline people will get to see in this film. The subject of the same is entertaining as well as informative. The audience will definitely love this movie and experience it in the theatre with the family. Planet Marathi nurtures brilliant films and unique creations. We are glad that 'Pondicherry' is a part of us."

Medium Spicy: Sai Tamhankar's Film To Close River To River Florence Indian Film Festival

The Director of 'Pondicherry' Sachin Kundalkar says, "This film brings different subjects altogether. The film may sound like a love triangle from the teaser, the theme of the same is way beyond that. Since this whole movie was shot on mobile, the obvious technical difference can be noticed. But, to maintain that balance and feel we shot it pretty carefully and come up with a great creation. It also showcases the brilliancy of photographer Milind Jog. Many versatile actors have come together to make the film. This unique emotional story will surely appeal to the audience."

The trailer of the film is released and it created a solid buzz in the industry. Fans are waiting eagerly to see this in theatres.