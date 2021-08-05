Yo Yo Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Says She Was Treated Like A 'Farm Animal' By The Singer And His Family

After popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh aka Hirdesh Singh's wife Shalini Talwar filed a police complaint against him for alleged domestic violence under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, she has made some shocking revelations against the singer and his family. According to a news report in PTI, Shalini has alleged that she was treated like a 'farm animal shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly' by her husband and his family. Talwar stated that her husband and his family would allegedly beat her up and threaten her with physical harm.

Shalini Talwar further stated that Yo Yo Honey Singh's family used to assault her physically over the last 10 years and that she was broken physically and mentally by them. Not only this, but Shalini also made some shocking allegations that her husband tried to hide their marriage from the public glare. She divulged incidents wherein her husband did not wear his wedding ring, became intimate with several other women and also beat her up in one instance for thinking that she must have made their wedding pictures public.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Talwar Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Singer-Composer

She also stated that her father-in-law had once walked into her room in a drunken condition while she was changing clothes and tried to touch her chest. Shalini Talwar has now asked the court to ask her husband to pay Rs 10 crore as interim compensation along with paying her rent of Rs 5 lakh every month for her residence in Delhi. The Court has also now issued a notice to singer Honey Singh to file his reply by August 28, 2021.

Shaan Trashes Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's Songs; Says Anyone Can Sing Them

Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap, from law firm Karanjawala & Co., had appeared on behalf of Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar regarding the case. The court has also passed interim orders in favour of the 'Blue Eyes' singer's wife restraining Honey Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property etc. In the year 2014 Honey Singh had introduced his wife to the audience in an episode of the reality show India's Rawstar. The revelation that the singer had already tied the knot with Talwar had surprised many of his fans at that time.

For women in distress - Help Available on Contact: Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004 Shakti Shalini 10920 Shakti Shalini - women's shelter (011) 24373736/ 24373737 SAARTHAK (011) 26853846/ 26524061 All India Women's Conference 10921/ (011) 23389680 JAGORI (011) 26692700 Joint Women's Programme (also has branches in Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai) (011) 24619821 Sakshi - violence intervention center (0124) 2562336/ 5018873 Saheli - a womens organization (011) 24616485 (Saturdays) Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158 Nari Raksha Samiti (011) 23973949 RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.