Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous OTT Release- Honey Singh Lauds Filmmaker Mozez Singh For Making 'Great Documentary'

Filmmaker
Mozez
Singh,
who
has
showcased
his
ability
to
infuse
every
frame
with
authenticity
and
emotion
with
the
Vicky
Kaushal
musical
starrer
'Zubaan'
and
the
hypnotic
thriller
web-series
'Human',
starring
Shefali
Shah,
is
now
set
to
wow
audiences
with
the
much-awaited
feature
on
'Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh:
Famous'.
Whether
it's
exploring
the
complexities
of
human
relationships
or
unraveling
the
layers
of
an
artist's
persona
by
deep
diving
into
the
truth,
Mozez
Singh
has
a
knack
for
portraying
stories
with
depth
and
nuance,
which
make
him
the
perfect
person
to
helm
'Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh:
Famous'.
With
the
documentary
feature
film
set
to
release,
fans
are
waiting
to
witness
how
Mozez
Singh,
who
is
known
for
his
sensitive
portrayal
of
complex
subjects,
will
justify
the
rapper's
life,
which
has
been
a
rollercoaster
ride
of
fame,
struggles,
and
triumphs.
Another
reason
why
Mozez
is
a
perfect
fit
for
this
project
is
his
artistic
sensibility.
The
filmmaker's
portfolio
spans
across
film,
series,
documentaries,
shrift
films,
television,
advertising
and
music
videos,
which
is
a
glimpse
into
his
versatility
as
a
storyteller.
His
body
of
work
is
an
example
of
his
ability
to
blend
visual
aesthetics
with
compelling
storytelling,
which
the
audience
is
going
to
witness
all
over
again
with
the
upcoming
docu-series.
While
talking
about
collaborating
with
Mozez,
rapper
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh
said,
"He
spoke
about
faith,
and
I
instantly
felt
like
I
can
trust
him,
and
he
has
made
a
great
documentary.
You
all
may
know
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh,
but
through
this
documentary
film,
you
will
know
who
is
Hirdesh
Singh
(the
singer's
official
name)." Going
by
this,
audience
can
expect
that
the
filmmaker
will
offer
viewers
a
captivating
experience.
The
original
documentary
feature
will
release
on
Netflix
soon.