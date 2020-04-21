    For Quick Alerts
      Bon Jovi Cancels Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis To Enable Ticketholders A Refund

      By Pti
      |

      Bon Jovi has announced that it has decided to cancel its 2020 summer tour with Bryan Adams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      Bon Jovi Cancels Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

      The popular rock band said it has decided to call off the tour rather than postponing it so that the ticket holders can get their money back and can use it to pay their bills or buy groceries.

      Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.

      "These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come, the band said in a statement issued to Rolling Stone.

      Bon Jovi is releasing a new album, Bon Jovi 2020' on May 15, and the tour in support of the LP was scheduled to launch in June.

      The group was directly hit by the coronavirus outbreak when keyboardist David Bryan tested positive in March. The musician shared on Sunday that he has fully recovered.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
