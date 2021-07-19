Britney Spears Slams Sister Jamie Lynn Calling Her A ‘Fake Supporter'; Reveals She Has Quit Music

Pop singer Britney Spears recently called out her sister Jamie Lynn for not opening up about the abusive conservatorship for the past 13 years. Britney called Jamie a "mean a**" and "fake supporter" in her recent Instagram post as she continued to bash her family.

On Sunday (July 18), Jamie Lynn Spears shared a picture of herself in a red outfit, alongside a message for her older sister. She captioned the picture as, "May the peace of the lord be with you, and your spirit."

Hours later, Britney also took to her Instagram account and responded to her sibling's words with a revamped version of the same quote. She shared a video of herself dancing in her living room and captioned it as, "May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today....PS RED!!!!! Pssss... this is Bad Guy part 2 ... same song new dance ... if you don't like it ... don't watch it!!!!!"

In another post, she wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill... yet people still try !!!!"

"And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales... go f**k yourself!!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!" Britney further added.

Britney has become more vocal about the conservatorship and her family since her big court win on Wednesday (July 14). The singer was allowed by the court to hire a lawyer of her own accord in the legal case against her father. Following the ruling, Britney told the court in Los Angeles that she wanted Jamie to be charged with conservatorship abuse.

She also revealed that she had quit the music industry while calling out her family who she labelled as her "so-called support system". Her post shared on Saturday (July 17) read, "Take me as I am or kiss my a**, eat s**t and step on legos."

She has revealed that she will "NOT put on heavy makeup" and "try try try on stage again" while "begging to put my new music in my show for" my fans. "So, I quit." Notably, Britney has not performed on stage since 2018.