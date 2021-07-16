Hailey Baldwin Reacts To Video Of Justin Bieber 'Yelling' At Her, Says 'Don't Feed into the Negative B***sh*t'

Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday, took to her Instagram stories to dismiss rumours of a rift with her husband Justin Bieber. Earlier this week, a video of the two went viral that showed Justin having a heated argument with his wife at the XS nightclub at the Wynn.

Hailey said that negative people are narrating what happened in their own way. The model shared a loved-up picture with Justin on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative b***sh*t peeps."

Hailey's statement came just hours after she hinted that she'd enjoyed her time in Vegas after reposting a video from Justin, recapping the trip alongside the caption, "best weekend!!!"

Fans Defend Justin Bieber For Video Showing Him Yelling At Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey were reportedly filmed while getting out of a Las Vegas show where he had given an impromptu performance. Many fans have come to the singer's defence and eye witnesses revealed that he was excited about performing after a long time and was only talking to Hailey.

One fan has said, "He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He was not mad at Hailey and he was not yelling at her."

Justin Bieber Promises Hailey, 'To Always Put You First' On Wedding Anniversary

Justin had joined Diplo for his first performance last Friday (July 9), at the XS Nightclub. According to People magazine, Justin had told the DJ that he will be performing only one song but sang several of his hits including 'Where Are U Now', 'What Do You Mean', 'Cold Water', 'Peaches', 'Sorry' and his new song 'Stay' with The Kid LAROI.