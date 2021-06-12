Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Adorable Kiss Mid Performance Made BTS Singer Jimin Blush

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's impromptu PDA at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019 had gone viral on social media. However, a video clip of the adorable moment recently resurfaced online as BTS' Army realised that Nickyanka kissing had made BTS member Jimin blush.

Among artists from the UK and the US, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had also attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop group had also performed their hit track 'Boy With Luv' at the ceremony. However, the best moment from the award ceremony was when BTS was amidst the audience.

Apart from BTS, Jonas Brothers- Kevin Jonas, Nick, and Joe Jonas also performed their hit singles after reuniting as a band. Amid their set, Jonas Brothers were seen singing through the crowd before making their way back to the stage. During the act, Nick left a quick peck on Priyanka's lips and joined his brothers back on stage.

Jimin who witnessed the intimate moment couldn't help but turn away. The K-pop artists in the viral video can be seen blushing while grooving to the music. Take a look at the video,

All three cross path once again in 2021, during the Billboard Music Awards. While Priyanka and Nick hosted and presented at the ceremony, BTS virtually performed their newly released track, 'Butter'. Last month, Nick also opened up about the K-pop band and said that it has become a global sensation. "I love BTS. I saw them live here at the Rose Bowl a couple years back and was just blown away by their performance," he said.

Talking about the boy band, they are all set to celebrate their eighth anniversary and reportedly, will be releasing a new song titled 'Bicycle'. The band will also host a live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.

On the other hand, Jonas Brothers have announced that they will start their tour called Remember This in August 2021 in Las Vegas. The trio- Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be seen performing their old and new hit tracks.