Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded ‘Love Story' More Than A Decade Later

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with the re-release of her first single 'Love Story'. The pop singer shared the full version of her re-recording of the 2008 hit album, . According to reports, the new version of the song was first teased in a commercial for Match, in the US.

The new version released on Friday (February 12) remains faithful to the country-pop original, which has been certified eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The singer had confirmed in 2017 that she will be re-recording her first six albums.

The rights to the original recordings were owned by Big Machine, the Nashville-based label with whom Swift signed her first record contract at age 15. After celebrity manager Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine, Swift said she was "sad and grossed out" that Braun had acquired ownership of her catalogue.

Sharing that he had bullied her in the past, she filed a case for the rights of her songs. Swift is now getting ready to release her music with Universal Music Group. Her contract with Universal Music Group allows Taylor to retain the rights to all new music.

While announcing the release a day ago, Taylor said that her approach to re-recording "Fearless" would "hopefully help illuminate" her desire re-release old music. "It has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," she added, "I have plenty of surprises in store."

According to Taylor's post, the updated version called Fearless (Taylor's Version) will include six additional tracks "from the vault" that were never officially released. The original album was also written by Swift at the age of 16 and had earned her the first Grammy Award

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is slated for release on April 9.

