Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Are Most Talked About Global Music Artists On Twitter India In 2020

Twitter India recently released the list of most mentioned music artists on the microblogging site, from January 1 to November 15, 2020. For global artists, Justin Bieber, lead the list followed by Taylor Swift, and Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, K-pop band Bangtan Boys (BTS), EXO and Blackpink as the top three K-pop bands mentioned on Twitter India in 2020.

Justin Bieber became the most talked-about artists after releasing his album Changes and the single 'Yummy'. However, the Twitter report revealed that Bieber was the most talked about on Twitter India after releasing the song 'Stuck With U' in collaboration with Ariana Grande, and following Indian music composer GV Prakash on Twitter.

Taylor Swift has been in the spotlight since the release of her music video 'The Man', which she acted and directed. Later in July, she released the album Folklore, followed by its sister record Evermore in December, which took Twitter by storm. On the other hand, Selena Gomez only released one album this year titled Rare, but she also announced her own beauty line by the same name. Later, releasing a single with Blackpink also got fans talking about the singer-songwriter.

According to #ThisHappened2020 report by Twitter, 'Never Not' recording shared by Jungkook became the most retweeted tweet as BTS dominated the most mentions. BTS saw massive success this year from nabbing a spot at Billboard Hot 100 charts to winning a Grammy nomination. EXO followed as several members announced their solo acts, including Suho (Self Portrait), Chen (Hello), Baekhyun (Delight), Chanyeol and Sehun (1 Billion Views), Kai [KAI (开)]. More members made headlines as Xiumin completed his mandatory military enlistment and Suho and Chen enlisted earlier this year.

Lastly, Blackpink's collaboration with Selena Gomez, and the Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky had fans raving about the band for weeks. The girl group also released their highly awaited debut album titled 'The Album' with two more singles titled 'Lovesick Girls' and 'How You Like That'.

ALSO READ: Europe Music Awards 2020 Winners List: BTS, Lady Gaga Take Home Top Awards

ALSO READ: MTV Europe Music Awards 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber Lead The Nominations